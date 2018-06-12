Melton Golf Club claim Triangular Trophy honours

Melton Mowbray Golf Club hosted the annual triella against Humberstone and Whetstone on a very warm Monday afternoon.

The competition format saw eight players from each side competing in a threeball stableford, with the best six scores from eight to count and then combined.

The best score wins the Triangular Trophy which was claimed by Whetstone last year.

All of the Melton players put in fine performances, with the top six scores to count all over 30 points, with team captain Adrian Green and Nigel Blunt carding 36 and 37 respectively.

It all added up to a victory for Melton with a combined total of 196 points, six clear of Hunberstone with the holders Whetstone a further six points back.

Melton team: Adrian Green (team capt), Glenn Price (club capt), Don Benzie, Mark Lewis, Dave McKain, Andy Wade, Nigel Blunt, James Shaw.

* Also on Monday, Melton GC’s ladies’ team played a friendly match against a strong Lingdale GC ladies’ team at Melton.

All matches were very hard-fought, but Melton were unable to get the upper hand as the visitors won 2-1.

Melton’s points came courtesy of well-deserved halves for the pairings of team captain Liz Snow and Sue Millward, and Margaret Smale with Janet Bentley.

* Melton GC’s league team entertained Market Harborough last Thursday, with both teams already having wins under their belts.

But Melton could not exploit the home advantage, or excellent conditions, in a 5-3 defeat.

Two teams will be promoted to Division Four, and close battle looks on the cards midway through the season after this loss which followed twio straight wins.

Melton winners: Dale Radford (5 and 3), Craig Hallam (5 and 3), Dave Poolan (1-up).

* Melton GC travelled to Norwood Park to take on their seniors.

The matches started slightly late and were met by unrelenting torrential rain.

Both captains agreed to play nine holes and complete the matches at the halfway.

The outcome was a 3-all draw, and the match was followed by a barbecue.

Melton winners: Dick Chapman (capt)/Denis Dayman (2 and 1), David Wells/Brian Wray (halved), Ken Kirk/Bob Purkis (halved), Julien Kissel/Jim Mcquillan (halved), Richard Haynes/Nick McDonald (halved), Haydn Snow/Bob Lemon (3 and 2).