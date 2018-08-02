Mid Sussex duo are among World’s best in Denmark

Mark Jordan and Jim Graham from Mid Sussex Triathlon Club were delighted to both finish as top GB athletes in their events amid a large GB age-group team.

It was a wonderful boost for them to shake hands with Javier Gomez, a true great triathlete and winner of five World Ironman Championships.

Mid Sussex Triathlon Adam Triathlon Pucisca SUS-180730-111110002

Mark was fast on both swim and bike to finish fifth in the world in the 60-64 Aquabike category.

This terrific result was despite a chronic ear infection.

Mark’s pain and deafness was remedied within 24 hours of his return to UK by an emergency appointment procedure by top Sussex ENT surgeon, Mr Prodip Das. (00:50:38 3km swim; 00:02:57 transition: 03:39:11 120km cycle; 04:32:46 overall.

Jim had a slow swim as usual but strong cycling and the second fastest run in age group lead to an eighth in the world finish in the 55-59 Long Distance Triathlon Category. (01:11:20 3km swim; 00:03:47 transition 1; 03:26:01 120km cycle; 00:03:22 transition 2; 02:18:29 30km run; 07:02:59 overall.

Mid Sussex Triathlon Doug Mac Taggart training for Maastricht Ironman.j SUS-180730-111120002

Castle Triathlon Series

Andrew Biggs went to Yorkshire to the Castle Howard event on July 21-22.

Andrew won the starter sprint event in 45.20 on the Saturday (200m swim, 500m steep uphill transition, 13km bike and 2km run), which he did as a warm-up.

He then tackled the Olympic Distance Triathlon on the Sunday.

This comprised a 1500m swim, a scenic 45km bike ride, and a brutal 10km run in the heat, which he completed in 3.01.59, placing 35th in his age group.

Maastricht Ironman Triathlon

Doug MacTaggart described some of his training for the Maastricht Triathlon which takes place on August 5.

On the weekend of the 21st/22nd July he completed an Olympic Distance Triathlon in 2.45, followed by the Lunartic Night Trail Marathon at Shoreham in 4:45.

He would then have a two-week taper before going to the prestigious Maastricht Ironman event.

Triathlon Pucisca, Croatia

Adam Cameron-James joined in the enthusiasm of club members about competing internationally, by entering the Triathlon Pucisca, for the second time, on Saturday, July 28 on the Island of Brac on the Adriatic coast of Croatia.

The event consists of a 400m sea swim, followed by an 11km cycle route on steep gravel roads and a 3.5km run on the asphalt roads and stone steps of the town. The event started at 6pm to avoid the hottest part of the day.