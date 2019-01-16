Mid Sussex hockey goalkeeper wins prestigious award

Mid Sussex hockey goalkeeper Jordan Lake has won a prestigious rising star accolade at the Hockey Writer's Club youth and junior awards.

The recipients of the Hockey Writers’ Club youth and junior awards for 2018, sponsored by Higgins Group, were announced at its annual awards lunch today (January 16) at the Royal Thames Yacht Club in London.

The four winners were presented with their prestigious rising star awards alongside the senior men’s and women’s players of the year.

The judging panel sought information from coaches, clubs and schools, with the judges considering not just hockey ability but players’ personal qualities and potential for future development.

Past winners of Higgins awards include Rio Olympic Games gold medalists Maddie Hinch and Sophie Bray.

Winners

Youth, Girls 18 and under – Beth Wood (Cardiff & Met HC and Christ College Brecon)

Youth, Boys 18 and under – Jordan Lake (Mid Sussex HC)

Junior, Girls 16 and under – Aimee Plumb (Canterbury & St Lawrence College)

Junior, Boys 16 and under – Ellis Robson (Cardiff & Met HC/Cheltenham & Dean Close school)

Jordan, 18 in February, took up the sport aged seven and is now Mid Sussex Men’s 1st X1 first choice goalkeeper for three seasons, being an integral part of the team who won promotion last season to Kent/Sussex Regional 2.

He also progressed to head coach for the Sussex U17 Girls’ squad, is now an extremely accomplished umpire who is sought after by even more clubs and attended a local state school that doesn’t have any hockey facilities, only a 3G pitch and no hockey coach.

As a goalkeeper, he has represented Sussex at every age group and in 2017 progressed to the Futures Cup. He also coaches outfield players of all ages at three local clubs (Mid Sussex, Burgess Hill and St Francis).

He also umpires weekly for four local clubs, having passed his Level 1 Umpiring course, and fits this in around his playing commitments. Jordan adopts a decisive and no-nonsense attitude to umpiring.

He has been a delight to coach and to coach with. He always has a smile and is inspirational and motivational, particularly for the juniors. That said, he is always prepared to listen and learn, and ask for help when needed.

Words by Samantha Harris, Mid Sussex president

