Mid Sussex Marlins continue impressive winning streak at County Championships - picture slideshow

Mid Sussex Marlins swim club (MSM) continued its winning streak as the top scoring club at the recent Sussex County Championships.

Competing against all the other clubs in the county, MSM won by an impressive 600 point plus margin over nearest rivals Hastings Seagulls.

Bethany Adams from Mid Sussex Marlins

Head coach Stephen Murphy said: “Our swimmers put in hours of training in the pool each week and this win and the individual performances we had over the weekend makes it all worth it.

“The dedication and commitment of these young swimmers, aged from nine years up to late teens is amazing to see.

"In total, MSM had 75 swimmers who met the qualifying times needed to enter.”

SEE ALSO Mother and daughter team up to tackle the South Korea Masters | Mid Sussex Marlins all go home with a medal in Sussex Squids Gala | Mid Sussex Marlins proud of successes in County Championships

The success of the club at all levels of the championships is evidenced by three out of the six girls’ age group awards going to MSM swimmers: Constance Logan, ten, Bethany Abrams, 13, and Amelia Stone, 14. Other notable performances included Sophie Shaw, 16, taking the girls’ 16 and over championship title for the 100m.

MSM also had a number of swimmers achieve National Winter qualifying times at this meet including Oliver Richardson, 14, Charlotte Johnson, 15, and Sophie Maguire, 17.

The club hopes to continue its fantastic form, having been newly promoted to the Premier Division of the National Arena Swimming League and in the New Year will compete to retain its titles in the County Relays and Sussex League.