Norwood’s men plan to go on the attack against Sussex All Blacks

Eastbourne Rugby head coach Adrian Norwood hasn’t given up on a top two finish as he prepares to take his side to Burgess Hill tomorrow.

Eastbourne finished in the top half of the Sussex One league table which saw them enter the four-team Sussex A division for the second half of the season. The leaders are automatically promoted to the London South East three division and the second placed team will enter a play-off match with the second placed club from the Kent division.

Eastbourne lost their first match in Sussex A, 25-10 at Crawley two weeks ago but victory at Burgess Hill would keep them in contention. “We were disappointed to lose at Crawley,” said Norwood. “We lost two experienced players to injury early on and that disrupted us a bit. But no complaints, Crawley were the better side and they deserved the win.

“We know we can play better. We have a great group of players and we will look to improve at Burgess Hill. It will be a slow and stodgy game. The forecast is not good and their pitch will be heavy. It will be a tough game for us but we will look to increase the pace and play quick and attacking rugby where we can.”

Eastbourne have suffered with injuries this year and will be without Lee Walker, Will Beetles, Ed Longton, Ryan Giles and Liam Pile.