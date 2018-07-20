Pre-season training in full force at Heath

Under the watchful eyes of Ross Chisholm and Matt Hawkes, Joint Lead Coaches of Heath 1st XV, the senior squad has been testing their fitness and technical know-how on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Whitemans Green.

Integrating a combination of interactive games to test the squad’s knowledge, video reviews to reinforce tactics and on the pitch training, the squad are adapting to a slightly new approach in both attack and defence.

The Heath coaching team are using video reviews to highlight tactics on the pitch

Video: Ross Chisholm returns to re-energise Heath RFC



Commenting on the sessions that have taken place so far this summer Ross Chisholm said “We are pleased with how the boys have taken to the training we are putting in place.

"I know from experience how important it is to keep training varied and fun so want the squad to look forward to pre-season sessions and be willing to get stuck in to what we have planned each week.

"We are excited to see how this early work will impact positively on results next season.”

The coaching team and squad welcome new players at any time but now is a particularly good time to test out your fitness, get back into rugby and make new friends in your local community rugby club.

Senior squad listening to Chisholm during Heath's pre-season training sessions

Training takes place throughout the summer on Tuesdays and Thursday from 7.15pm at HHRFC at Whitemans Green or email rugby@hhrfc.co.uk to talk directly with the coaching team.

