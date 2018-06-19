Slideshow: All Blacks’ ‘Pain Train’ shine in sevens

Last Saturday the Sussex All Blacks kicked off their summer of sevens campaign at Worthing RFC at the England Rugby Secure Trading 24/Sevens series Sussex heat.

The All Blacks invitational sevens side known as “Pain Train” were a little rusty in their first two games but still came away with wins against Littlehampton and Worthing.

The Pain Train

Callum Watson, Joe Brown and Tomer Teichmann showed their pace in these games with all three scoring a number of tries.

Once the rustiness had gone team Pain Train started to show some flair with John Rainima, Oli Lewis and Mac Kabincaucau delving deep into their box of tricks. Shoreham were put to the sword next as Pain Train racked up seven tries.

The winner takes all final game was against Los Pelicanos Hermanos who are a Brighton College Old Boys team coached by Ben Wrobleski a Burgess Hill man himself. Los Pelicanos opened up with a fine try where their powerful centre drew in two tackles before releasing their speedster who scored under the sticks.

They followed this try up with another well worked try in the corner to take a 12-0 lead at half time.

Pain Train opened up the second half and dominated the first few minutes.

At a five metre scrum the power pack made up of winger Loz Daraio and scrum half Mass Hiller put on the squeeze and scrum half Wies Willie dotted down in the corner for the unconverted try, 12-5.

This was soon followed up with an intercepted try by Rainima following a Pelicanos knock on which was ruled out by the referee as he had blown his whistle first.

In the last play of the the game Los Pelicanos ran the length of the pitch to score in the corner and take the well deserved silverware and place in the next round of the Secure Trading 24/Sevens series. The All Blacks host their own 7s tournament on the 7th July before taking place in further 7s and 10s competitions throughout July and August.

The Sussex All Blacks resume pre season training on Tuesday July 3. With three senior teams the men in black can cater for the inspiring rugby player through to weekend warrior.

The welcoming social family friendly club goes from strength to strength including junior boys and girls as well as women’s rugby on offer.

