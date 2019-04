This was the All Blacks fourth Sussex Shield final in the last ten years, two of which saw them take home the coveted Shield. Uckfield were undisputed league champions and came into the game with a record against the All Blacks of 4-1 this season, and did it again with a 20-8 win. Here is a picture gallery from the game.

Action from Uckfield v the Sussex All Blacks ugc Buy a Photo

Action from Uckfield v the Sussex All Blacks ugc Buy a Photo

Action from Uckfield v the Sussex All Blacks ugc Buy a Photo

Action from Uckfield v the Sussex All Blacks ugc Buy a Photo

View more