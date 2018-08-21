Sussex All Blacks triumph in Littlehampton 10s

Last Saturday, the Sussex All Blacks entered the Littlehampton 10s.

The men in black travelled to LA and played the tournament in their alternative short game white and blue Pain Train kit.

The boys from the Hill were first up against Shoreham. A close first half where both sides scored two tries each saw Shoreham use their powerful forward runners and set piece to dominate the second half proceedings winning the game 29-12. To add to the All Blacks woe they picked up two injuries.

The next game was against the hosts. After a tense even first half with a try a piece, the "men in white" won the second half three tries to one winning the game 24-12.

Plumpton were up next who after some hard openers were looking tired and broken. They were emphatically put to the sword with Hill winning 36-12.

The semi final of the cup was against the Brighton College Old Boys team and regular short game foes the Los Pelicanos Hermanos. Having lost to the Pelicanos in the Worthing 7s final and Worthing 10s semi final earlier in the season, it was set up to be a tough game. Hill however dominated proceedings keeping the ball and setting the tempo of the game. The final score was 26-7.

The final saw the men in white meet Shoreham again who had dispatched them in the first game. This time the Hill boys who were now playing some great 10s rugby controlled the game well showing great defence as well as taking opportunities when they presented themselves. The final score was 31-19.

The whole squad played out of their skins getting better with each game. Notable mentions must be made off Joe Brown's tackle count, Andy Mackay's engine at playing all bar 10 mins of the whole tournament and Mike Jennings aerial ability at restarts.

Club stalwart and scrum half, Jon Maple stepped up to receive the trophy to great applause.

The Summer series of 7s and 10s proved fruitful for the men in black with five tournaments entered, three finals and two pieces of Silverware (Majorca Beach rugby and Littlehampton).

Next week the Sussex All Blacks play their first pre season fixture away to Seaford as part of their 80th anniversary KO 3pm.

If anyone would like to join the Sussex All Blacks we have teams for men, women and children and with three senior mens teams there is a home for the inspiring athlete through to social warrior. Details can be found via www.bhrfc.co.uk