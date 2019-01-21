Sussex call ups for talented Heath RFC under 16s

Heath 16s boys Thomas Wharton and William Goodwin have been selected for Sussex A and B teams respectively.

Both have already made their debuts with the Sussex squad, with winning performances at Middlesex and tough games at Surrey where the As lost 37-19 and the Bs won a close encounter by 21-24.

The two boys form a key part of the Heath U16 squad that is looking to build on a very successful season so far, with some key matches on the horizon.

New members are welcome at Heath at any time from Under 6 to Under 16, so if you know someone who is interested in playing rugby see www.hhrfc.co.uk or contactrugby@hhrfc.co.uk .

SEE ALSO Haywards Heath Rugby Club nostalgia: Pictures from the past | Haywards Heath RFC supporters celebrate past, present and future of the club | Haywards Heath Rugby Club receives sport award