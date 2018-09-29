Swim Serpentine, a 170-mile run and the Weymouth Half Ironman - a week in the life of these triathletes

Despite the poor weather, Mid Sussex Triathlon members were competing in Swim Serpentine, the 170 mile Ragnar White Cliffs relay and the Weymouth Half Ironman (70.3) last weekend, writes Roger Smith.

Swim Serpentine

Six members took part in the two-mile swim with Jeremy Paine being the first club member to finish in 1.11.41, followed by Ricci Lennon (1.12.25), Jim Graham (1.15.51), Julie Williams (1.16.10), Sarah Hinton (1.17.14) and Helen Graham (1.35.57).

Callum and Angela Murray took part in the 1 mile swim, finishing in 43.16 and 55.50.

SEE ALSO Eddie The Eagle will help crown Sussex sporting heroes | Bartholomew reignites Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship title hopes with Shanghai podium | Top snooker stars head to Crawley for Open

Ragnar White Cliffs 170 mile overnight relay run

Ten MSTC athletes took part in the Ragnar Relay, a 177-mile relay from Sittingbourne to Brighton following the coast.

Seven men and three women, along with two mini buses, took part with each team member running three legs varying from about four to eight miles per leg.

The team took just under 24 hours to complete the course although four legs had to be suspended due to severe weather conditions especially on the cliff top paths.

Torrential rain and wind made it very challenging, particularly as route-finding was part of the challenge.

It was a real test for everyone but was incredibly satisfying to overcome all the hurdles and win their category.

Weymouth Half Ironman

Colin Chambers and Charlie Langhorne braved the cold and wet conditions, with temperatures as low as 8C, to finish in 5.25.49 and 6.10.32.

n Have you got a sports report and pictures you would like featured in the Mid Sussex Times sports section?

Email us the words and pictures (as jpeg attachments) to sport.sussex@jpress.co.uk