Video: Athlete Lucy does the double in hurdles

Burgess Hill school girl Lucy Kirby has done the double this year in the Sussex County Athletics Championships.

Lucy won the Gold medal and was awarded the Sussex County under 15 Champion in 60 metre indoor hurdles back in February.

Lucy Kirby on the podium

She has now done the double and won the 75 metres outdoor Championship with a personal best time of 11:70 seconds.

Lucy, a student at The Burgess Hill Academy is looking forward to continue her success this season with further County and National competitions this year.

Her commitment is second to none, competing for Crawley Athletic Club and training 4 nights a week including sessions with Brighton and Hove City Athletics Club.

Her desire is to take her hurdling to the next level, and continue to train and compete at a high standard to achieve her personal goal to one day wear a Team GB vest.

Lucy Kirby in action

