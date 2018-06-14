Video: Ross Chisholm returns to re-energise Heath RFC

Ross Chisholm started his rugby career as a Haywards Heath RFC mini and junior and more than two decades after his first match in a red and black shirt, Ross is returning to Heath RFC to work as Joint Lead Coach of Heath 1st XV alongside Matt Hawkes who he knows well and has worked with previously.

To mark this occasion Ross recently visited the HHRFC Clubhouse at Whitemans Green and by way of a video shot and produced by www.wayoutwest.media shared his memories of Heath as a youngster, what as a coach he looks for in his players and what it means to him to be back at Heath.

Harlequins star Chisholm joins Heath coaching team



Chisholm commented “The biggest thing I look for in my players is attitude - everyone is good at something, everyone has strengths and the biggest thing for me is: do they enjoy it and are they willing to work as hard as they can”.

He also acknowledged that his role is to make sure training is fun - “Rugby is meant to be fun. My goal is to make training as enjoyable as possible, bring an intensity that maybe the guys haven’t seen before and build a winning culture.”

In terms of coming back to his childhood Club, Chisholm added “I’m looking forward to building some new memories since I owe the Club - they did so much for me as a youth growing up and have had a massive impact on my career”.

Pre-season training at Heath RFC starts on Thursday 28 June at 7.15pm. All current, previous and new players welcome. For more information or to chat with the coaching team about playing rugby at Heath RFC contact rugby@hhrfc.co.uk .

