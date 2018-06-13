Video: Watch hurdler Kirby win another gold medal

Hurdler Lucy Kirby has done it again.

After winning gold in the Sussex County Athletics Championships in May, and the indoor title in February, the Burgess Hill schoolgirl won gold at the Sussex County Schools Championships at K2 Crawley on Saturday.

Lucy Kirby

In the under 15 girls 75m hurdles, Lucy convincingly won her heat with a personal best time of 11:61, and then took the Gold in the final with a blinding performance to better her PB with a time of 11:57.

Lucy, a student at The Burgess Hill Academy is looking forward to continue her success this season with further County and National competitions this year.

Her commitment is second to none, competing for Crawley Athletic Club and training four nights a week including sessions with Brighton and Hove City Athletics Club.

Her desire is to take her hurdling to the next level, and continue to train and compete at a high standard to achieve her personal goal to one day wear a Team GB vest.

Next stage for Lucy is England Schools.

