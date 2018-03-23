Warden Park crowned North and Mid Sussex Netball champions

Warden Park were crowned U14 North and Mid Sussex Netball champions following a hard fought tournament held at The Burgess Hill Academy.

In the group stages the team were finding their feet after a last minute change to the team due to injury beating Oathall 5 -4 and The Burgess Hill Academy 7-2.

The winning team

This resulted in Warden Park winning their group and progressing to the finals where they met Millais and St Pauls, (also winners of their groups respectively). Here the team really rose to the occasion and played some excellent netball.

The first game against Millais could have gone either way with goals scored going with centre pass but after some excellent counter attacking play Warden Park went onto to win 8-7. This meant that with a win against St Pauls Warden Park would be crowned Champions.

Despite fatigue the team managed to find another level with some excellent consistent shooting and went on to take the title beating St Pauls 6-2. This team have excellent potential so watch this space.

