Warden Park enjoy more rugby success - picture gallery

The u12 team progressed to finals day after winning their pool, however they lost to a strong Chichester school. The u13 team are unbeaten this season and have their cup final against Philip of Howard school from Worthing on the 20th March. The u15 team overcame Cardinal Newman in the semi final 15-14, a fantastic achievement as Newman are in the National cup semi final. The u16s just missed out on the clean sweep of five Park teams in the finals as they lost to Newman 24-25 during the final minutes of the game Newman scored, a heartbreaking end for the Park boys. The u14 team have secured the first silverware of the season to claim their piece of history and keep Park's name in the honour role. The u14 team won the State schools County cup final after an epic game, once again against the mighty Newman. Park had lost to Newman three times in the previous season, however this season have only lost once in 22 games and this was in the full County cup final to Brighton College. Gareth Sumpter took these pictures.

Action from Warden Park v Cardinal Newman other Buy a Photo

Action from Warden Park v Cardinal Newman other Buy a Photo

Warden Park get into a huddle other Buy a Photo

Action from Warden Park v Cardinal Newman other Buy a Photo

View more