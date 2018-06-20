Warden Park's Ganniclefft selected for England u15s basketball team

Ryan Ganniclefft Year 10 from Warden Park Academy has been selected to the England U15’s National Basketball Team.

He is one of 12 boys to be representing England Under 15s at this year’s Copenhagen Invitational Tournament.

Ryan with the England team

The team assembled for a competitive 3 day training camp at Myerscough College before flying to Denmark.

The team traveled to Copenhagen on Thursday 14 June and returned on Sunday 17 June.

The Copenhagen tournament is now Denmark’s biggest youth basketball event.

The England Team played, Kenya, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, USA in this year’s tournament.

Head Coach Manuel Pena Garcés, “It’s been a really good tournament in terms of the things we were looking for. We wanted to see the players getting better every day when we kept challenging them, and they’ve shown us a lot. They’ve represented England really well and that is also great to see.

Besides the honour of playing basketball for your country these young players are in an excellent environment building on good life skills like peer relationships and self-esteem. This is only the start of the performance pathway for these players so well done to all”.

