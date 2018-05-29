West Sussex Fun Run Leagaue in full swing for Runners

The WSFRL is in full swing this month.

Burgess Hill Runners descended on Littlehampton for the second race in the space of four days. Always a favourite with the club as you can enjoy some fish and chips after the race.

Green Belt Relay teams. Courtesy: John Palmer

The top ten point scorers were: Mark Nicholls (30:14), Oliver Day (30:36), Leigh Smith (31:40), Rod Catton (31:57), Rob Shalloe (32:07), Shawn Lainchbury (33:42), Oliver Jones (34:45), Annette Maynard (38:31), Chania Hemsley-Smith (39:57), Cath Beckett (40:15).

The club finished in sixth place with 114 points. The Juniors did well in the mile race. Jonathan Beckett first home for the club in (4:20) followed by Rosie Beckett (4:26), Amy Mills (4:30) and Freddie Shalloe (4:48). The club took three teams to the annual Green Belt Relay this year.

This is an event where you do 22 legs in total and 11 on each day that encompasses the entire green belt around London. Each person on your team doing one leg each day. Burgess Hill finished in 48th, 49th and 50th. It is always a great event for the club and you get to see stunning scenery and run with your fellow club members.

Elsewhere Paul Sargent continued his winning form as he won the 'Arun River' marathon in a time of (03:07:59), Sharona Harrington also completed the event in (04:02:02). A few more Burgess Hill Runners competed in the re-arranged 'Bognor Regis' 10k. First home was Emma Leeson Mcmanus (42:54), followed by Marie Carey (51:45), Richard Copeland (01:08:35) and Helen Carr (01:14:12). Jamie Goodhead completed the North Downs Way 50 in a superb time of (09:26:12). Briege Toner traveled north and completed the Leeds half marathon in (02:07:28).

