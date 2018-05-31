Whopping amount raised at Kangaroos Charity Golf Day Fundraiser

A whopping £7,000 was raised from Kangaroos recent 4th Annual Charity Golf Day at Mid Sussex Golf Club, the biggest single amount raised from a Kangaroos own event to date and the most successful Kangaroos Golf Day on record.

Kangaroos is a fantastic charity, based in Haywards Heath which provides a range of fun disability clubs and trips out for children and young adults in and around Mid Sussex with learning disabilities and complex medical needs.

This year was a very special one with a winning team cup dedicated to the memory of a young Kangaroos member, Ella Thatcher, who sadly passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the beginning of this year.

Ella’s father, Mike, entered a team in the competition, and gave a very moving speech after the golf game, touching on the incredible work that the charity is doing and highlighting how much Ella clearly loved her time at Kangaroos.

With 15 teams attending, the day kicked off with coffee and bacon rolls then the teams set off with a shotgun start enjoying the beautiful course in the warm May sunshine.

Reports all round were of a fantastic, well organised event, so a big thank you to Samantha Norgate, Fundraising and Communications Coordinator at Kangaroos, who worked tirelessly to make this event happen along with her co-organiser, Steve Delaney, as well as all the volunteers and staff at Mid Sussex Golf Club.

Artemis scooped the winning team trophy with the best team score of 94 and Tom Hart, also from team Artemis achieved best individual score too of 41.

After a fine few hours on the golf course, the post-golf meal went down a treat and was followed by a raffle, presentation of golf prizes and auction. Auction prizes included ‘have a Porsche for a weekend’, golf rounds at various courses, a signed photo of Jenson Button, photography vouchers, signed golf balls and a spa day all generously donated by local businesses.

A brilliant day was had by all raising significant funds for really worthwhile cause.

Special thanks to headline sponsor, handmade bespoke jewellery RTFJ; and to all the other sponsors, including: Floral Image; Santander; Artemis Marketing;Wilson Sandford, Elleman Property Management and Ian Umpleby

The Golf Day is one of Kangaroos main fundraising events of the year and the funds raised will make such a huge difference and benefit so many of their members, enabling them to enjoy a wide range of activities that we all take for granted, as well as allowing their families valuable respite time.

With the charity continuing to thrive and the need for its services growing, Kangaroos is constantly looking for new fundraising initiatives and is seeking individuals, local businesses, organisations and community groups to get involved, especially as next year will be a very special one as the organisation will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary