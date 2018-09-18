WIN: 2018 English Open World Snooker final tickets

World Snooker's 2018 English Open will see the sports top stars play at K2 Crawley in October – and here’s your chance to win tickets to the final!

The English Open world ranking event will run from October 15 to 21 and it will be the first ever professional snooker event staged in Crawley.

Ronnie O’Sullivan won the title last year, coming through a strong field which included the likes of Mark Selby, Judd Trump, John Higgins and Mark Williams. In all there will be 128 players competing for the Steve Davis Trophy.

Tickets are still available - for all details see worldsnooker.com/tickets

And here's your chance to win tickets! One lucky winner will receive two tickets to both sessions of the final on Sunday October 21. Three runners-up will also get two tickets to the semi-finals on Saturday, October 20.

Enter our free prize draw for a chance to win.

Simply enter using our secure web form - CICK HERE.

Deadline is Monday, October 1, 2018, 10am.

Transport not included. One entry per person allowed. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and conditions apply see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition

Your data will be shared securely between Johnston Press and World Snooker to alert winners and distribute prizes.

