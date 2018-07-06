You can become a Harlequins Hero at summer rugby camps

The Haywards Heath RFC Harlequins Summer holiday camp is the perfect way to keep kids entertained during the school holidays.

The camp, which lasts from the 30th July to the 1st August, is open to boys and girls aged 6-14 years from complete beginners through to regular players.

Harlequins Summer Camps at Haywards Heath Rugby Club

And this summer Harlequins has launched a new competition: The Community Camps Harlequins Hero of the Year, with an incredible prize on offer for next season.

A Hero of the Week, who plays the game in the best spirit and with the most endeavour, will be chosen at each of the Club’s camps by Harlequins’ coaches during the summer. The eventual prize-winner will then be picked in a grand draw at the end of the summer.

Heath RFC encourages all to come and play rugby

The winner will receive a Community Membership for the 2018/19 season (including two tickets to a match from each competition the Club will be competing in), behind-the-scenes access to a Team Run at The Stoop with the chance to meet the players and shirts signed by the women’s and men’s teams.

During the camps, participants will learn to play the Harlequins Way, focusing on the values of sportsmanship, enjoyment and team spirit –values at the core of Harlequins’ professional team.

Sessions will teach children the fundamentals of ball handling, creation, identification and execution of space, tackle technique, continuity in attack and defensive organisation, in order to help the young players develop their on-field skills. Children will also learn to work as a team, improve their self-confidence, and make new friends!

The unique program has been developed in partnership with the Harlequins Academy, and is in line with the new age grade rugby rules of play, which ensures that participant wellbeing and enjoyment are the primary focus, with sessions tailored to each child’s specific needs.

As well as receiving expert coaching, all participants will receive a free Harlequins gift, a chance to win Harlequins prizes and an exclusive invitation to a Harlequins training session to meet the players.

For more information please visit http://www.rugbycamps.co.uk/harlequins or contact the team on: communitycamps@quins.co.uk

