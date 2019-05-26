Burgess Hill enjoy a successful weekend with win over league leaders

Four weeks in a row it’s two wins from three for Burgess Hill Saturday league sides but this weekend two brilliant wins against league leading opposition.

The 1st XI welcomed league leaders and neighbours St James to St John’s for the first time in a competitive league fixture.

Karl Boffey celebrates his impressive knock. Picture by Peter Chapman

Inserted at the toss runs from Tom Trowbridge at the top of the order alongside Kevin Ramsay took us to 68-1 but wickets from Sam Rattle checked the progress and suddenly Hill were 72-4.

Enter Karl Boffey, and Nathan Cooper, who steadied the ship and took the score to 151. More valuable lower runs enabled Hill to reach 219-7 off our 45 overs. Boffey’s brilliant 75 was the standout knock.

The powerful SJM batting order means that they can chase any score but quality bowling across the team meant they were always behind the rate enabling Hill to restrict them to 207-7 and take the 30 points.

Wickets came from Dan Strange, Phil Marshall, Rob Palmer and skipper Joe Maskell.

Importantly a good game played in great spirits so credit to both sides and thanks to SJM who will be up in the promotion mix.

The 2s travelled to Poynings and were met with a wicket that looked a challenging one to read, and duly lost the toss knowing they would be inserted. However a decent start was made by Alec Hepburn and Dan Austin taking Hill to 39 before Alec was out to one that kept very low.

Kirk Proto and Lewis Mamoany looked in good nick before falling in quick succession, and suddenly Hill were 79-5. The team dug in well and late runs enabled them to reach 158 but it was a very disciplined Poynings bowling performance.

Poynings rode a bit of luck and a few chances went begging but Poynings were good value for their win as 51 from William Warne led them to a comfortable win, chasing the target three down. Again another good game with both sides playing hard but in good spirit.

The 3rd XI played top of the table Newick 2s with a much changed side including debutant Joseph Kumar they made a very respectable 169-5 batting first. Runs from the returning Curly Pummell, Gerard Havenga, Niall Murphy and Will Grose were the key to posting a good score.

In reply Newick’s Josh Essex was the star as his 80 was the standout knock facing a good bowling attack of Kumar, Pete Murphy, young Freddie Fortune who bowled brilliantly, Punter and skipper Alan McLeod. Josh’s knock looked like taking Newick to the win.

However it was two of Hill's rising youth that did the damage at the end checking the progress of the league leaders as Tristan Hepburn first took 3-33 well bowled, but it was Adam Drew who finally knocked over the opener and carried on finishing with the incredible figures of 4-5. Newick all out for 151. Great work all of you boys in a fantastic win.