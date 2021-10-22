Burgess Hill Runners do like to be beside the seaside

Carole Mills, Kirsty Phillpott, Chris Alden, Flo Wolfe and Mark Nicholls at Worthing / Picture: Mark Santer

Mark Nicholls bravely took on the Downslink Ultra (5:30:04), a 38 mile point to point race from St Martha’s Hill in Surrey to Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex.

The popular Manchester Half Marathon was completed by Helen Pratt (2:27:22) and the full marathon by Jamie Goodhead (3:19:58) and Oliver Day (3:20:22).

The Worthing 10k was completed by a number of Burgess Hill Runners. First up was Jonathan Cocker (34:19, a PB), followed by Chris Alden (38:41), Kirsty Phillpot (38:38, a PB), Flo Wolfe (43:53, a PB), Mark Nicholls (47:23, a PB), Andrew David (47:46), Carole Mills (48:09, a PB), Marie Carey (53:25), Hugh Stevenage (1:03:22), Wendy White (1:06:26), Naomi Gollow (1:14:07) and Theresa Chalk (1:14:15).

Mark Santer, Andrew Bishop, Paul Prosser and Gayle Tyler at Brighton / Picture: Kirsty Phillpott

The long-awaited return of the Brighton Half Marathon saw BHR’s Ben Watts first home for the club (1:32:22), followed by Mark Santer (1:35:01), Andrew Bishop (1:36:21), Paul Prosser (1:36:36), Gayle Tyler (1:36:39), Darren Parsons (1:42:59), Ben Ayling (1:46:38), Yasmine Alfrey (1:54:10), John Palmer (2:03:51) and Matt Wilson (2:14:38).

It was also the weekend of the Bournemouth Running Festival, with Andrew Biggs running the Supersonic 5km (20:36), the Supernova 5km (21:01) and the half (1:47:19).