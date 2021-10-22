Burgess Hill Runners do like to be beside the seaside
It’s been another busy period in the running calendar as Burgess Hill Runners take part in marathons, 10ks and everything in between up and down the country.
Mark Nicholls bravely took on the Downslink Ultra (5:30:04), a 38 mile point to point race from St Martha’s Hill in Surrey to Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex.
The popular Manchester Half Marathon was completed by Helen Pratt (2:27:22) and the full marathon by Jamie Goodhead (3:19:58) and Oliver Day (3:20:22).
The Worthing 10k was completed by a number of Burgess Hill Runners. First up was Jonathan Cocker (34:19, a PB), followed by Chris Alden (38:41), Kirsty Phillpot (38:38, a PB), Flo Wolfe (43:53, a PB), Mark Nicholls (47:23, a PB), Andrew David (47:46), Carole Mills (48:09, a PB), Marie Carey (53:25), Hugh Stevenage (1:03:22), Wendy White (1:06:26), Naomi Gollow (1:14:07) and Theresa Chalk (1:14:15).
The long-awaited return of the Brighton Half Marathon saw BHR’s Ben Watts first home for the club (1:32:22), followed by Mark Santer (1:35:01), Andrew Bishop (1:36:21), Paul Prosser (1:36:36), Gayle Tyler (1:36:39), Darren Parsons (1:42:59), Ben Ayling (1:46:38), Yasmine Alfrey (1:54:10), John Palmer (2:03:51) and Matt Wilson (2:14:38).
It was also the weekend of the Bournemouth Running Festival, with Andrew Biggs running the Supersonic 5km (20:36), the Supernova 5km (21:01) and the half (1:47:19).
The Royal Parks Half Marathon in London attracted Gary Amor from BHR, finishing in 1:53:04.