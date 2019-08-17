Canterbury washout leaves Sussex frustrated - but still top

The opening match to the 168th Canterbury Cricket Week fell foul to constant rain as Kent’s south group clash with Sussex Sharks was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

It was Kent’s second abandonment in three nights at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, but once the heavens opened soon after 6pm umpires Neil Bainton and Tim Robinson were left with little option but to call the game off at 7.30pm after their cursory inspection under umbrellas at 7.15pm.

Both sides receive a point apiece, ensuring leaders Sussex stay top of the south group with 15pts, while Spitfires leapfrog Middlesex to claim second place with 14pts.

Next up: Sussex take on Middlesex at Hove in the county championship, starting Sunday.