DM21100383a.jpg. Chichester half marathon and 10 mile race. Catherine Pledger, left and Natasha Murch. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210310-185041008

Chichester Half Marathon and 10 mile race - picture special

The Chichester Half Marathon returned to the streets on Sunday and we had a photographer there.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 4th October 2021, 8:00 am

The iconic half marathon goes through the streets of the city onto a beautiful trail run which leads you to the very top of The Trundle and back down Centurion.

Around 500 runners took on the challenging 13-mile course, having missed out last year when the big race was called off because of Covid.

Photographer Derek Martin (Derek Martin Photography and Art) was there to catch the action.

1.

DM21100387a.jpg. Chichester half marathon and 10 mile race. Harry Hall and Weezzy Flippance. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210310-185052008

2.

DM21100389a.jpg. Chichester half marathon and 10 mile race. Brother and sister Sean Duff and Carrie Duff. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210310-185103008

3.

DM21100395a.jpg. Chichester half marathon and 10 mile race. Chichester Runners. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210310-185114008

4.

DM21100399a.jpg. Chichester half marathon and 10 mile race. Warrell Harries left and Martin Tafft. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210310-185125008

