Crawley Wheelers host 2022 HSBC UK | National Cyclo-cross Championships at Ardingly - picture special

Thomas Mein, of Tormans Cyclo Cross Team, and Trek Factory Racing CX's Harriet Harnden won men's and women's honours at a boggy and mud-splattered South of England Showground in Ardingly on Sunday.

Mein finished four seconds ahead of Trinity Racing's Cameron Mason to take the elite men's title.

A mistake midway through the race saw Mason crash, losing valuable time, but the Trinity rider managed to scoop the men's under-23 title.

Hamden, who also won the women's under-23 category, finished 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Annie Last, of Scott Racing, to win the women's elite competition.

The races at Ardingly were the first HSBC UK | National Cyclo-cross Championships races to take place since 2020. Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Graeme Barden was at the South of England Showground to capture the action. You can view a selection of his pictures in the gallery below.

1. Competitors prepare for the day's action Photo: Graeme Barden Photo Sales

2. Anna Kay, of Star Casino CX Team, finished third in the elite women's event Photo: Graeme Barden Photo Sales

3. Action from the 2022 HSBC UK | National Cyclo-cross Championships at the South of England Showground Photo: Graeme Barden Photo Sales

4. Trek Factory Racing CX's Harriet Harnden scales the boggy terrain on her way to the women's elite and under-23 glory Photo: Graeme Barden Photo Sales