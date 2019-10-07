Elite college cricketers meet Sussex stars - video

Ardingly’s Senior School elite cricket players met Sussex stars Luke Wright, Ben Brown and Tom Clark on Friday

The Prep School children welcomed the Sussex cricketers to the school, chatting to them and gaining autographs. After that, the players visited the new gymnasium and admired the top class facilities on offer at the school.

The children with the Sussex stars

And the Elite cricketers expressed their delight at having the Sussex stars at the College.

Luke, Ben and Tom really enjoyed their visit to school, with Wright and Brown agreeing to come up to help with some coaching at Ardingly, before they leave for their winter cricket tours in December.

Tom said: “I’m very lucky, I still keep in contact with the specialist sport staff at Ardingly College. They’ve been great all the way through, supporting my cricket, but also ensuring I got my qualifications in GCSEs and A Levels.”

Luke added: “It’s great to come to all these different schools and see the kids coming through.”

Luke Wright, Ben Brown and Tom Clark were presented with caps at the visit

Ross Millard, Director of Sport at Ardingly College said:“It’s superb that top-class players like Luke, Ben and Tom take time out of their busy schedules to visit budding cricketers in schools. Ardingly College puts great emphasis on the importance of sport in school.

"Visits from inspirational professionals is one part of instilling a love of sport in our students. They benefit and grow from the encouragement of meeting ex pupils who have represented county and country, but also learn that such success is achievable.

"Talking with these top athletes it becomes clear that performing at this high level is not only physically but mentally challenging. Our highly qualified coaches at Ardingly College are nurturing our athletes’ talent at a young age, training them to manage both the physical and mental challenges they could face.”