Felbridge Fight Hub's Bulloch books place in Southern Counties final

From left: Felbridge Fight Hub head coach Paul Devlin, boxer Hayden Bulloch and gym owner James Verbeeten

After successfully weighing in at the 69kg welterweight limit, Bulloch boxed Younes Baati of Brighton & Hove ABC, just two weeks after beating him in their initial bout.

And following yet another close, split-decision win over Baati, Bulloch progresses into this Saturday's Southern Counties final, the second round of the prestigious ABA championships.

He said: "I'm very happy about making it to the Southern Counties final, especially when beating a top level opponent in an immediate rematch to get there.

"Immediate rematches are always tough and we knew this was going to be no different. But at the same time we were always confident in getting the job done again."

Bulloch emerged victorious by outworking and landing more punches than Baati and will return to the ring just seven days after his latest win.

He said: "The busy schedule is all part of tournament style boxing and it’s something that we knew we needed to be prepared for, which we have.

"By doing so, we go into these bouts with confidence - one fight at a time. We’ve been in this position plenty of times as a junior but never in the Senior elite ABAs.

"The goal is to win the national title, we have prepared for a long time for this tournament and now it’s time to perform."

Crawley's Bulloch, 26 and from Pound Hill, is a two-time Southern Area champion, but head coach Paul Devlin is confident they can go even further at welterweight.

Devlin said: "Hayden consistently performs at a high level Saturday being no exception physically and mentally

"We'll take each fight as it comes and prepare properly for each opponent. We have high hopes for Hayden, but every bout is gonna be tough at this level. But we know he belongs at this level."