Former Eastbourne and current England Rugby star Joe Marler was surprised by Eastbourne Rugby coach Will Stadler as part of an event organised by Head Coach Eddie Jones.

The event, which was held at St. James' Park on the night of the 6th September which saw England run out comfortable 31-0 winners in their final World Cup game against Italy, saw the 31 man squad each surprised by a former coach that had been an influence in their early years.

Stadler, who worked with Marler from the ages of 9-15, said 'Despite all his achievements he still gives me credit for his early development years and will always get the England RFU to get in touch with me for an interview.'

Joe Marler started his career at Eastbourne Rugby Club for the Eastbourne Sharks and then went on to Sussex, Harlequins and the England Rugby Set up and ultimately in to the Senior England Rugby Squad.

Stadler also added, 'When the World Cup Squad was announced the England RFU came down to Eastbourne Rugby club to shoot the footage they use when the squad for the World Cup was announced.'

'This was a great evening for the 31 selected England Players and for us as coaches to give them a final sent of to the Rugby World Cup. Also to be appreciated by the England RFU for where the journey started for all these players.'

Marler and England kick off their World Cup campaign on Sunday 22nd September against Tonga.