Glynde and Beddingham to celebrate ten years since Lord's victory

The Glynde and Beddingham National Village Cup winning side from 2009 will come back together to celebrate 10 years since their victory at Lord’s.

The side will play a current Glynde XI this Sunday starting at 1pm at the rec.

The day will also help raise money for the Matthew Hobden Trust.

Matthew, who died in 2016, was 12th man for the Village Cup final and his brother Charlie will play for the current Glynde XI.

As well as the game, the day will include a gin and fizz tent, a BBQ, a raffle and post-match entertainment from local band the Bus Monkeys.

Glynde beat Streethouse from Yorkshire by six runs at the home of cricket back in 2009 and they still remain the only Sussex club to win the competition.

Joe Adams, Robert Mouland and Dom Harris are the only players that still play for the club, while Adam Davies became club coach at the start of this season.

Club captain Alex Thornhill said: “It is great to celebrate the Lord’s winning side 10 years on from their fantastic achievement.

“The club are hoping for a really good turnout on which should be a brilliant day, so please come along and watch.”

The Lord’s XI is: Joe Adams, Dom Shepheard, Callum Smith, Robert Mouland, Ollie Bailey, Dom Harris, Adam Davies, Chris Blunt, Stuey Mouland, Dale Tranter, Mark Beddis.

The Glynde XI is: Alex Thornhill, Matt Cramp, Charlie Hobden, Chris Stanyard, Craig Eaves, Matt Blunt, Archie Burrows, Darren Howard, George Burton-Durham, Louis Barron, Will Burton-Durham.