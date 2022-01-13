Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill athletes get their 2022 campaigns moving

Haywards Heath Harriers at the Hangover 5

This was with the Hangover five-mile cross country event. After the last year’s loss of races to lockdown and restrictions, it was good to see the league restart, especially with this customary anticipated race, with Haywards Heath Harriers well represented.

The fields of Worthing College saw the 18 affiliated athletics clubs come together, raising their standards as they welcomed the return of the league.

Due to Covid all the race numbers had been sent out in advance and athletes were soon ready for the start at 11am.

This was a run in two parts.

After circumnavigating the running field the course entered the local lanes and started the ascent towards Cissbury Ring.

This was a long, hard hill that wanted to just keep giving, pulling your resolve down through the mud and chalk. But, what goes up must come down.

So then came the long descent taking you back towards the finish line, going into lanes on the flats covered in mud and water, and with no way round the only option was to plough through it.

Top few finishers for the race, which had 352 athletes, were: 1st James Baker, Chichester Runners, 29:55; 2nd Mike Houston, Chichester Runners, 31:22; 3rd Toby Meanwell, Lewes AC, 31:58; 4th Liam Briscoe, Fittleworth Flyers, 32:05.

Haywards Heath Harriers results were:12th Harvey Alcock, 34:12; 19th Andy Hind, 34:39; 134th James Smyth, 46:38; 215th Sarah Hamilton 52:03; 222nd Michael Parish, 52:20; 277th Carys Hind, 58:50; 278th Richard Bates, 59:05.

MARATHON NEWS

Haywards Heath Harrier Oli Farr ran his 63rd marathon last Saturday and is well on his way to 100.

His latest was at the Phoenix SG-100 race along the River Thames, on a out-and-back course that had to be repeated eight time to make up the marathon distance.

Oli finished in a super time of 4hr 34min 56sec.

Harriers parkrun round-up:

Tilgate parkrun: 38th James Smyth 23:11; 44 Abigail Redd 23:23; 148th Jack Chivers 29:19.

Alice Holt parkrun: 69th Carl Bicknell: 25:49.

Clair parkrun: 1st Harvey Alcock 19:08; 2nd Andy Hind 19:36; 3rd Sean Duff 20:08; 7th Pete Francis 20:42; 11th James Bennett 21:38; 13th Dave Warren 21:55; 16th Isobel Russell 22:24; 17th Oliver Francis 22:24; 22nd Katie Reed 23:33; 30th Jason Robinson 24:22; 32nd Ian Tomkins 24:28; 40th Phil Scott 26:26; 99th Shelagh Robinson 34:54; 123rd Simon Robinson 50:55.

East Grinstead parkrun: 19th Eric Hepburn 26:16.

Hove Prom parkrun: 152nd Michael Parish 27:25; 156th Marion Hemsworth 27:30; 237th Sarah Heron-Smith 30:37; 260th Caroline Gumm 31:48.

Uckfield parkrun: 31st Michael Essex 32:41.

* HHH reports by Paul Cousins

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

Burgess Hill Runners have been involved in two post-Christmas races.

First up was the Darklink 10.

This is a 10k headtorch run starting in Shoreham and heading north up the Downslink, over the Southdowns Way bridge towards Bramber and back.

Jamie Godhead was first up for BHR in 43:38, followed by Emma Goodhead (56:54), Nicola Saunders (1:02:53), Claire Giles (1:05:16) and Clare Payne (1:15:52).

Next up was the Country to Capital Ultra.

Now in its 14th year, and established as the opener to the Ultra race calendar, the route takes in stunning countryside around Buckinghamshire, Befordshire and Hertfordshire including following the Grand Union Canal tow path to the finish in Little Venice, London.

Jamie Goodhead finished the course in 06:40:42, followed by Mark Nicholls in 06:48:42.