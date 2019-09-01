Haywards Heath cricketers 'very excited' at chance to play in the Premier Division

Haywards Heath CC captain Callum Smith said his side are 'very excited' about playing in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Premier Division.

Haywards Heath beat Chichester Priory Park and Bognor lost to St James's which meant Smith's side were promoted.

Smith said: "We a very excited about the chance to play in the premier league and test ourselves against some top players.

"This season has been a great team effort with contributions all around.

"Next year will be tough but we are very much looking forward to it already.

"Will be looking to add one or two to an already strong team but more than anything just purely elated after a great season."