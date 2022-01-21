Haywards Heath Harriers' teens and ladies are prospering

Haywards Heath Harriers' senior ladies at Bexhill

Sam Fernley also lead a very large contingent of twenty Harriers at Clair parkrun.

Arun and Jonathan Beckett both ran super-fast times of 18 minutes 2 seconds and 18 minutes 13 seconds at Preston Park parkrun. Meanwhile the Sussex County Cross Country Championships were held at Bexhill.

There was good turnout by the Harriers youngsters and also by the Senior Women.

In the Under 15 Boys’ race, the Harriers finished in fourth place, which was the highest Harriers team result of the afternoon. Finlay Blythe leading the boy’s home in eleventh place. Finlay also was the highest Harrier finisher of the day.

Special mention has to go to Darja Knotkova Hanley, who was a previous Haywards Heath Harrier member and now runs for Lewes Athletic Club, as she ran a super race to finish third in the Senior Women’s race at the Sussex Cross Country Championships.

Oliver Farr completed his 64th marathon at the Phoenix Doughnut Dash on Saturday January 15.