Horsham 10k 2019: Can you see yourself in our picture special?

Derek Martin took the pictures of the Horsham Joggers organised multi-terrain race which starts at Horsham Rugby Club. Full race report and reaction will be in Thursday’s West Sussex County Times.
Runners were out in force for the annual Horsham 10k yesterday and our photographer was there to capture the action.
