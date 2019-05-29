'It's been on my bucket list for a long time' - Cuckfield's Harry Clark on maiden Sussex Cricket League ton

Cuckfield batsmen Harry Clark said the feeling after hitting his maiden Premier Divisionb century was ‘amazing and surreal’.

Clark hit 158 from just 109 balls as he helped his side beat Horsham in the 50-over clash.

He put on 257 with Marcus Campopiano, who scored 91, for the fifth wicket. What made the feat even more impressive was that Cuckfield were 18-4 when the pair came together.

Clark, 24, told Middy Sport: “The feeling was obviously amazing and quite surreal. It’s been on my bucket list for a long time.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket over the past 15 years but as I don’t train or play very often these days I thought my chance of a Premier League ton had come and gone and I’d only be chipping in with the odd contribution now.

“To get it against one of the best teams in the league having come in at 18-4 where most people probably thought the game was done and dusted already made it really special.”

With the score at 18-4, the instructions to Clark before he went to the crease were simple.

He said: “The instructions were just to get stuck in and try to build some sort of partnership with Campo.”

The partnership helped Cuckfield reach an impressive 324-7 from their 50 overs. It was not plain sailing in the reply though as Sussex’s Tom Haines hit 107 for Horsham, but Cuckfield ended up winning by 15 runs.

Clark’s previous highest score was 141 not out for for Ardingly College. He has played for the club since he was 11 and made his first appearance for the first team as a 15-year-old.

His highest score for the Cuckfield 1st XI was two years when he scored 82 against Ansty.

Cuckfield have had a mixed start to the season – they have won two and lost two of their four limited over matches.

This week, in the last of the first wave of limited overs cricket before they return to the win/lose/draw format, sees Josh Hayward's side travel to bottom-placed Eastbourne.

Clark said: “My ambitions for the rest of the season are to keep on contributing to results that get us as close to the top of the table as possible.”