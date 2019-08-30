It's the last day of the cricket season and there's drama in store for Haywards Heath, Lindfield and Burgess Hill

Haywards Heath, Lindfield and Burgess Hill all go into the final day of the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League season with something to play for.

Heath know if they get two more points in their game with Chichester Priory Park than Bognor do in their game with St James’s, they will be promoted to the Premier Division.

Heath are currently on 362 points in third place behind Bognor (364) and Hastings (385).

If Heath win and Bognor fail to do so, Heath are up, but if both sides win, the bonus points will be all important.

Captain Callum Smith said: “Going into this week again we are confident and I guess the pressure is off us a little.

“We have been great all season and probably feel we deserve it but what will be will be and we just have to win our game Saturday and then the pressure is on Bognor away at St James’s.

“Getting to the Premier Division would be fantastic for the club and the boys are excited about the prospect.”

At the other end of the table, Lindfield and Burgess Hill, along with Goring and Chichester City, are fighting it out to avoid the drop.

Burgess Hill beat Goring on Saturday while Lindfield triumphed over already-relegated Ifield. And to add a bit of drama to the final day, Lindfield face Goring, who are currently in the relegation zone, 21 points behind Simon Shivnarain’s side. Joe Maskell’s Burgess Hill are on 243 points.

Maskell said: “Saturday’s win was huge, it gives us back to back wins and we’re now full of confidence going into the final game of the season, and most importantly, leaves survival in our own hands.

“Billingshurst will be very keen to end their season on a high. We all play sport to win, we won’t take them lightly as they want to finish as high up the table as possible.

“In a strange way it’s a worst fixture, because they will play with freedom. Our game plan won’t change, we set out to win a game of cricket and we firmly believe we should be in this division, and I have every belief in my players that we will do what’s necessary on Saturday and win the game of cricket.”

Shivnarain said: “It was a very good win on Saturday but as we have done a few times this season we made it hard for ourselves. In other years we would have lost a game like that so I am pleased with how we dealt with the pressure on Saturday.

“Goring will be tough but it’s in our hands as we need 10 points to guarantee safety but I know from experience (last season) that strange things can happen, but I do feel as though the pressure is slightly off us and is now all on Goring after last week’s win.”

Shivnarain added: “This season has been tough, we have had five games abandoned due to weather which has made it hard to gain any momentum and I feel we could have done a lot better in some of the games we have lost.”