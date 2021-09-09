Keen Breen adds new title to his Hickstead haul

Trevor Breen and Highland President, triumphant in The Science Supplements Trophy at The Science Supplements All England September Tour, Hickstead / Picture by Elli Birch, Boots and Hooves

The Irish rider has won most of Hickstead’s biggest classes including the Derby, Speed Derby, Queen’s Cup, Nations Cup and the All England Grand Prix, and today he added the feature 1.40m competition thanks to a polished performance on the home-bred nine-year-old Highland President.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears has gone into this horse, he’s quite strong but he’s getting better and more consistent all the time,” said Trevor.

The pair was first to go in the jump-off with four other combinations to follow. “To be honest my plan was to go as fast as I could on my horse and what will be will be after that,” Trevor added. “The horse hasn’t jumped that much against the clock so I did feel I’d left the door open a bit for the others but luckily it was my day today.”

Breen is now hoping to repeat his win in next week’s Science Supplements All England Grand Prix, so that he can claim the Grand Slam bonus prize of £5,000. “It would be foolish not to go for it, so I’ll definitely be gearing him up for the grand prix and I’ll be hoping lightning can strike twice.”

Chloe Gunning and Iglesias hit the right note in the Lemieux All England 1.30m Open Championship, finishing the jump-off more than four seconds quicker than Jane Annett and Quissini LS in second place.

Douglas Duffin and Zara Zing were in superb form to win the Stoner Jewellers 1.20m Open Championship. Douglas has been competing the grey mare for a month while her owner has been busy with work commitments, and after this show she will be going back to her regular rider Jo McGlory and will be stepping back up to 1.40m level.

The Billy Stud Auction Novice Championship went to Alex Bishop and the six-year-old British-bred mare Nobelle Casscania.

Ireland’s Peter Moloney continued his winning Hickstead form with a win in the Al Shira’aa Seven Year Old Star Of The Future class on Saturday.

Having taken the top two spots in the Seven Year Old championship at the Prenetics Royal International Horse Show in July, he added another win with Pepper D’Or. The pair finished almost four seconds quicker than Cressy Neads and Bisquetta Squalls Estate Z in second, and Peter also took fourth place with his RIHS winner Cabo Verde II.

“I’m delighted to have two horses in the placings, and Pepper D’Or was second in July so it was nice that he went one better today,” said Peter, who is now favourite to claim the Al Shira’aa-sponsored Seven Year Old points league.

In the HY Equestrian Hickstead 1.10m Amateur Championship, Briony Martin secured her first big Hickstead win with new ride Unex Omega Star. “This is only my second show with him, I’ve only had him a month – to qualify is amazing let alone to win. He’s one in a million,” said Briony.

The Science Supplements 1.20m Amateur Championship was won by Arianna Kuligowski and her mare Ivascalle. With the first leg of the 1.20m grand slam under her belt, she now has her sights firmly set on winning next week’s second leg. “I could not have asked for anything more from her, she tries her hardest all the time. To win in here, you can’t beat it, even going in that ring is amazing,” said Arianna.

A grand slam bonus could also be on the cards for Jay Halim, winner of the Science Supplements 1.00m Open Championship with Billy Cointreau, if they can repeat their win next week. With Jay having already claimed a 1.40m Open class this week, he’s obviously on flying form.

Lucy Townley enjoyed a definitive victory at Hickstead on Friday, claiming the Al Shira'aa Six Year Old Star of the Future class with the mare Billy Marionette. Lucy is the daughter of Hickstead Director Edward Bunn, so it was great to see her win at her 'home' showground. She produced a fast jump-off to go nearly three seconds clear of Trevor Breen and Glenard Kannendro.

Lucy is one of the stable jockeys for the Billy Stud, who were well represented across today's Al Shira'aa young horse classes. Lucy got Marionette from one of the stud's auctions, and describes her as the best horse she's ever bought.

Earlier, the five-year-old division went to Georgia Lovett and Lola Caterina; while nine four-year-olds jumped double clears to share the honours.