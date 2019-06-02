Lindfield's IPL star leads them to victory over Burgess Hill

Lindfield's season revival took another step forward with a dominant display over Division Two new boys, Burgess Hill.

The five wicket win was the second derby victory in consecutive weeks following the demolition of Haywards Heath on The Common in May.

Karl Boffey celebrates his 50. Picture by Peter Chapman

Having won the toss, the home side's decision to bat looked a suspect one after Tom Trowbridge was dismissed first ball by the bustling Shohel Ahmed. When Ahmed got rid of the dangerous Jack Simpson a couple of overs later, the hosts found themselves 9 for 2, and looking for some solidity. Kev Ramsey supplied that with a typically brutish 40, before he was dismissed with the score on 86. Karl Boffey provided some more impetus to the innings with a sublime 69, aided by Robert Palmer with a well made 35.

However with Ahmed returning to the attack (3 for 37) and IPL professional Apoorv Wankhade picking up 2 for 45, Burgess Hill's revival stalled and they finished on 214 for 9 in their 45 overs. Such is the quality of the home side's pitch, it looked at least 40 short.

And so it proved, despite the early loss of Charlie Weir for just 4. Fellow opener, Nathan Pugh pushed along at a run a ball for his 36, allowing new batsman Wankhade to get set for what proved to be the match winning innings.

His unbeaten 96 off just 77 balls included four sixes and eight fours, and took the visitors from 45 for 2, across the line, to 215 for 5. Simon Shivnarain (21) and Max Kidman (19 not out) supported Wankhade through the middle overs, and saw Lindfield to their second win of the season, against both their mid-Sussex rivals.

Tom Hinley bowls for Lindfield. Picture by Peter Chapman

Following the game, Pugh said: "To be at the other end watching AP smash it to all parts is a real pleasure. You can see just how good he is, and why he plays at the level he does back in India."

Captain Shivnarain said: "Winning is a habit, and to beat another local rival makes it all the sweeter. However, we must not rest on our laurels and we go to St. James next week, who have made a great start to the campaign."