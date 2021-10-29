Mid Sussex Marlins' water polo campaign is going swimmingly

The Mid Sussex Marlins

Marlins registered a fantastic result against Sheffield Stingrays, winning a thrilling match by the odd goal in 23.

Sheffield started the better and quickly rattled up a three-goal lead, but Marlins were always in the game.

Caitlin Silk and Eve Tidy netted to leave Marlins trailing 2-3 at the end of the quarter.

Thereafter, the teams traded goal for goal.

Coach Lucy “Jürgen” Fox, was delighted with her team’s work rate and team spirit – both in defence, where Marlins did not concede from a single power play and in attack where Marlins players continued driving forward with energy, creating chances and goals.

With three minutes remaining and the score at 10-10, Bella Power, making her league debut, put Marlins into the lead.

Player of the match Silk added her seventh of the game before Sheffield replied with a goal themselves.

With less than two minutes remaining, Fox called a time out to allow the team to re-group and issue some final tactical instructions.

This had the desired result until. With only nine seconds of the match remaining Sheffield were awarded a penalty

However goalkeeper Maddie Calthrop pulled off a sensational save and Marlins ran out victors 12-11 and secured two valuable league points.

The next day, Marlins faced Liverpool Liver Birds in a less open game. Marlins continued their excellent teamwork and work rate from the previous day.

Another all-round team performance saw six different outfield players get on the scoresheet and there was solid tackling and numerous saves in defence.

After a tight first quarter, which ended 1-1, Marlins pulled away from their opponents to win fairly comfortably 9-5 and take another win and maximum points from the weekend.

The team were elated with their weekend’s work. Fox praised the ability of the players to maintain their concentration and their game management to keep the ball in their opponents’ half in the final phases of both matches.

This was particularly impressive since Marlins squad included three 15 year olds – Bella Power, Kathryn Gracie-Langrick and Ismey Hawley – all making their debuts.

The team has a balance of youth and experience which is gelling well.

The team are next in action at Haberdashers pool, London, on November 13-14 for the final three matches of phase one of the league.