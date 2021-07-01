Mid Sussex triathletes take to the river - and the English Channel

The MSTC team at the River Arun swim

Seven members of Mid Sussex Triathlon Club competed in the 3.8km Arun River swim.

This popular event starts from Ford Marina just after high tide, so swimmers get help from the outgoing tide.

It finishes at the RNLI in Littlehampton.

Michelle with the Channel swim team

John McTear was first MSTC member to finish, in 49.02, with Esther Williams in 52.21, Liz Griffin-Hind 52.23, Barry Davids 54.55, and Adan Bryant 57.51 all completing the course in under an hour. Joanna Millington and Liane Davids were close behind on 1.01.36 and 1.01.46.

The Brighton Pier to Pier race is a sea swim of 1km between the two piers in. The weather was kind this year with sunny conditions and hardly any wind.

MSTC’s Tim Bergin achieved 10th place in the wetsuit race in 22.46, and Michelle Robinson was 25th in the Challenger race in 25.27. Former member Rose Ryan was the 41st female in the Skins race in 24.42.

In the Dartford Bridge Sprint Triathlon, Mik Onions won the Sprint event in 1.05.27. Florence Wolfe finished 14th female and fifth in her age category in 1.23.25. This was her first triathlon and she said afterwards that it was a good start to the triathlon experience and a lovely event.

Meanwhile, MSTC member Michelle Robinson swam the Channel as part of a relay team to raise funds for The Alexa Trust.

In early 1979 Michelle was born 10 weeks premature. She spent four weeks in an incubator in the Royal Sussex in Brighton and was moved to Cuckfield Hospital. Her mum was only allowed to stay with her there after sevenweeks.

Thirty odd years later Michelle had the opportunity to support The Alexa Trust, which raises funds for families with children in neonatal care, by swimming the Channel as part of team ‘A Splash of Orange’.

Michelle said the Channel Swim started at 1.58am. She swam a total of 2hr 51min including landing the team on a beach near Cap Griz Nez 12hr 51min later. “The last 51 minutes were the toughest as I was told to swim hard and fast as we were at risk of getting taken back offshore by the currents. Fortunately, steady and strong is my forte. Now I am thrilled to have done it.

She has raised £2,750 for the Alexa Trust. Further donations may be made to her You can donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-robinson35

* The Race to the King was the chosen event for few Burgess Hill Runners this week.

This two day event covering over 53 miles of trails from the well known Goodwood Racecourse, the route winds along the spectacular South Downs Way, ending on the steps of Winchester Cathedral.

Marianne Kilkelly completed the event in 19:20:03 and was followed by Allison Willcox in 19:49:29.