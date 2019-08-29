Mother and daughter duo deliver at World Masters Championships

Sally and Lisa Mills have recently returned from testing themselves against some of the best age group swimmers across the globe at the World Masters Championships in South Korea.

The Mid Sussex Marlins mother and daughter duo, who are based in Findon, were part of a more than 120-strong British team that competed in the prestigious competition.

Lisa (left) and Sally Mills poolside at the World Masters Championships

Diving, water polo, synchronised swimming, open water swimming and swimming events took place over a three-week period.

A large number of Korean, Chinese and Japanese competitors took part, with Findon swimmer Sally one of the oldest to enter the world championships.

Competing in the 60-64 age group, Sally finished in the top six of each of the four events she took part in.

Her best performance came in the 100 metre butterfly, where she managed to bag a bronze medal - the same position as two years ago in Budapest.

In the 50m butterfly she was fifth, one place better than at the last world championships.

A fourth-placed finish in the 200m butterfly and sixth in the 400m freestyle followed as Sally completed her events.

Lisa, who was competing in her first world championships, finished in the top 20 of all three of her events.

A personal best came in the 50m breaststroke (45.01seconds), which was enough to secure 19th place overall.

Taking on some very fast Korean swimmers, Lisa finished 20th in the 100m breaststroke.

In the 200m breaststroke she finished in 16th place.

It was a great learning event for Lisa, who goes up an age group to 40-44 next year.

