Nielsen stars with century but rain denies Cuckfield

On a rain affected day, Cuckfield recovered from 9 for 2 to score 278 for 6 after 53.3 overs.

After another rain break, Middleton were left with 44 overs to score the runs, but after 15 overs at 66 for 4 the heavens opened and the game was abandoned. Middleton won the toss, elected to bowl first and made quick inroads as opener Charlie Terry dismissed Greg Wisdom and George Galbraith-Gibbons.

Harry Nielsen. Picture by Getty Images

Ben Candfield joined Harry Nielsen and the pair added 94 runs before Candfield was caught behind off the change bowling of Tommy Davies. Nielsen continued to make his maiden hundred for the club and the new man Tom Weston hurried things along with a run-a-ball 78.

Nielsen was finally caught in the deep off the bowling of Sean Heather for 128 from 138 balls including 16 fours and 1 six. A cameo of 16 not out from Ben John at the end helped Cuckfield to 278 for 6 as rain curtailed the innings after 53.3 overs. Heather took 3/50.

Following the rain break, the second innings was reduced to 44 overs. Middleton came out swinging, and there was a wicket each for Weston, Taylor, Patterson and Hayward before more rain meant the game was abandoned with the home side 66/4 after 15 overs.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Ansty 2nd XI: Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bat first at home. An opining stand of 116 between Nick Walters (71) and Nathan Buckeridge (57) set up the innings before Walters was caught off the bowling of Will Dorkings. Twenties from Sam Shepherd (21), Piers Harrison (29) and Richard Amer (23) helped the home side to 222 for 6 after their 40 overs. Chris Nutter took 3/45 for Ansty.

The Ansty reply faltered as Chris Osborne took three quick wickets and George Mercer picked up one leaving the visitors 19 for 4. Stephen Rusling was joined by Alex Kelly and the pair took the score to 65 before Kelly was caught by Chris Mole off the bowling of Walters. This was quickly followed by two wickets for Matt Slinger and at 92 for 7 Cuckfield looked to close the game out.

An eighth wicket stand of 54 between Rusling and Ellen Burt delayed Cuckfield’s plan until Burt was blowed by Chris Mole for 21. Mole then dismissed Rusling for 60 and had David Croydon caught and bowled to end the match with 3/14 as Ansty were bowled out for 158 in the 36th over. Osborne took 3/24.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Haywards Heath 2nd XI: Home side, Cuckfield, won the toss and elected to bowl first. A wicket each for the openers, Tommy Watson and Will Galbraith-Gibbons had Heath in trouble.

Tashaffi Shams joined opener Amila Thilakarathna and the pair shored things up racking up a big score until Thilakarathna was run out for 108 and Shams was caught off the bowling of Dom Seed. Heath wickets tumbled from there as Galbraith-Gibbons took two more and there were two run outs, but the target had already been set with the visitors making 260 for 9 from their 40 overs.

In the mirror image, two quick wickets, one each for Chris Curran and Ben Morris blunted the Cuckfield reply. Tom Wright (36) and Will Galbraith-Gibbons (30) dug in, but did not convert as they weer dismissed by Morris and Shams respectively. Three more wickets and it was left to Iain Pringle (47*) and Ellis Buckeridge (26*), who fought valiantly to help Cuckfield to 200 for 7 after their 40 overs, leaving them 61 runs short of their target.