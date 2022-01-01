Pemberley can pip Pipe in Sussex National at Plumpton

They race at Plumpton on Sunday afternoon

12.08pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m)

Aucunrisque sets a solid standard and deserves to be involved in the finish, whilst the unexposed Code Name Lise is clearly capable of further progression. However, Grandeur D’Ame is capable of defying as penalty having scored by 20 lengths on debut for Alan king at Ffos Las. He looks a smart prospect and is taken to win again.

Selection: Grandeur D’Ame

12.38pm Novices’ Chase (2m 3f)

Only three runners, but the winner will earn £50,000 if they go on to win a race at the Cheltenham Festival. Annual Invictus struggled in very testing ground at Aintree last time out, whilst Elixir De Nutz shaped with promise when second at Exeter. However, Nassalam is already a dual winner over fences this term and he failed to fire behind the progressive millers Bank at this track last time out and he is taken to improve on that effort and win here.

Selection: Nassalm

1.10pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m 4f)

World Of Dreams has been in good form and finished a respectable second at Hereford in a competitive event last time out. Blade Runner is a point winner who has to be of interest on debut, whilst Another Mystery is better than he showed at Ascot last time out. However, Gary and Jamie Moore look to have a nice prospect in Essential Jaco who was well-backed when scoring at Lingfield on his Rules debut and he is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Essential Jaco

1.45pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 4f)

Both Flaherty and Cochise should improve with time, but Top man has already won over course and distance this term and is taken to score again.

Selection: Top Man

2.20pm Sussex National (3m 4f)

Plenty in with chances in a typically competitive Sussex National. David Pipe has four runners and the pick of those could be Abaya Du Mathan and El Paso Wood. Colin Tizzard saddles Christmas In April who won this race back in 2020, whilst local trainer Gary Moore has Eragon Du Chanay. I See You Well is another interesting runner, whilst both Éclair Du Guye and Game Line are other leading hopes. However, Pemberley was impressive when scoring at Warwick last time out and he remains lightly raced over fences after just four starts

Selection: Pemberley

2.55pm Handicap Chase (2m 3f)

The likes of Ramore Will, Finnegan’s Garden, Guguss Collonges and Duhallow Lad are all course and distance winners and they looks likely to fight out the finish. However, preference is for Guguss Collonges who impressed with a ready success at Plumpton in December and he looks open to defying a 7lb rise in the weights.

Selection: Guguss Collonges

3.30pm Handicap Hurdle (2m)

Overhaugh Street is thoroughly unexposed and has to be noted along with course and distance winners Whitlock, Mr Jack and Brown Bullet who are all trained by Andy Irvine. However, top-weight Storm Dennis shaped with promise when second at Wincanton last time out and is taken to lands the finale.