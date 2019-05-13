Plenty to DIScover on big day at Sussex Cricket HQ

The Sussex Cricket Foundation will open the gates of the 1st Central County Ground for this year's DIScoverABILITY Day this Friday (May 17).

DIScoverABILITY Day is one of the largest mass disability sport events in the South East and aims to provide an unforgettable experience in a unique setting that is usually reserved for Sussex Cricket’s professionals.

This year the flagship community event will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. During this period over 4,000 people from Sussex-based schools, colleges, charities, day centres, care homes and community groups have enjoyed fun-filled, mostly sunny days at Hove.

The day comprises a series of batting, throwing, catching and bowling challenges on the outfield, designed for all abilities, led by coaches from Sussex’s Cricket’s community cricket department with help from dozens of volunteers from local businesses as well as members of Sussex Cricket’s professional, disability and visually impaired squads.

Over sixty school students from the Sussex Cricket Foundation’s Young Leaders programme will also be on hand to help on the day, providing them with valuable experience of volunteering at a large community event.

Sussex Cricket Foundation’s disability cricket programme provides playing opportunities for around 1,000 people with physical and learning disabilities.

The programme aims to help this part of the community get physically active and reap the socially inclusive benefits that are unique to cricket – a game where different ages, abilities, genders and backgrounds can come together to make friends and have fun.

As part of the tenth anniversary celebrations, Sussex Cricket Foundation, The LoveLocalJobs Foundation and Team Domenica have partnered to deliver an inspiring and engaging workshop to run alongside the action on the outfield.

The workshop aims to provide invited local employers with a genuine insight into the experience and benefits of employing young people with a learning disability.

Chris Coleman, Sussex Cricket’s head of community cricket said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the tenth annual DIScoverABILITY Day and to see the event go from strength-to-strength over the past decade is a testament to the hard work of so many here at Sussex Cricket.

“Giving kids and young adults the chance to play cricket on the pitch at The 1st Central County Ground is something close to my heart and a real highlight for so many people involved in the day.

“Expanding the day to work in partnership with two leading employability charities in the county should help provide the next step for many of the players who have built life skills and grown in confidence through our disability cricket programmes.”