£10,000 up for grabs at Hickstead this week

Holly Smith winning the Science Supplements All England Grand Prix in 2020 / Picture: Julian Portch Photography

This is the first time Hickstead’s national championships have been run over two weeks and to win any of the Grand Slam bonuses riders must win selected classes on both weeks of the show.

Any rider who can win both the 1.40m Grands Prix at the show – namely the Science Supplements Trophy and the Science Supplements All England Grand Prix – will take home an additional £5,000 prize.

The 1.40m classes will see many of British Showjumping’s leading riders take part, but Science Supplements have also created grand slam opportunities for non-professional equestrians too.

Anyone who can win both of the Science Supplements 1.20m Amateur Championships will claim a £3,000 bonus, while £2,000 will be given to any rider who wins both the Science Supplements 1.00m Open Championship and the Science Supplements All England 1.00m Championship.

“We have created the new Grand Slam concept to give both amateur riders and professionals in their respective classes the chance to aim for the double, and with that the added bonus prize money,” said David Mitson from Science Supplements. “This is especially significant for the amateur riders, as its creates a prize fund only usually seen for Grand Prix classes.”

With a total prize fund in excess of £70,000, the show will be one of the most lucrative national showjumping events to be held in the UK.

Al Shira’aa, which is another of Hickstead’s major supporters, has also created an additional prize for the young horse classes.

The five, six and seven-year-olds will be awarded points in each of their respective Al Shira’aa age championships throughout the 2021 season. The overall winner in each category will receive a stunning Al Shira’aa trophy plus a £250 bonus, courtesy of Al Shira’aa.

In addition, the highest placed mare in each of the young horse Championship finals during the second week of the show will each receive a complimentary nomination to an Al Shira’aa stallion.

Spectator entry and parking for the Science Supplements All England September Tour is totally free, giving people an excellent opportunity to enjoy some showjumping in a relaxed and informal setting. A selection of tradestands will be on site throughout both weeks of competition, while a number of bars and eateries will be open.

Olympian Holly Smith will be in action at the show, along with Robert Whitaker and his sister Joanne Whitaker; husband-and-wife team David and Louise Simpson, Ireland’s fast-rising star Jack Ryan and former Hickstead Derby winners Trevor Breen and Phillip Miller. Olympic eventers Pippa Funnell, Gemma Tattersall and Chris Burton are also due to compete.