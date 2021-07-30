Sussex All Blacks 7s makes welcome return to Burgess Hill

After a break last year due to Covid, the tournament came back bigger and better with more teams in both the men's and women's competition and the addition of a walking rugby competition.

On the Saturday the men's tournament had 12 teams including three-time former winners, the Royal Logistics Core and teams from Steyning, Bognor, Brighton, Reigate and Burgess Hill outfit Pain Train.

The rugby was pulsating from start to finish. After the pool stages teams went into a knockout competition to win the cup, plate or bowl.

Burgess Hill outfit Pain Train team with the mayor of Burgess Hill, Anne Eve

After losing all their games in the pool stages, Bognor showed their metal in the bowl and won their semi-final versus Steyning and then the final against Brighton College old boys Los Pelicanos Hermanos B.

The Lonely Goats, a very classy sevens outfit, ended up in the plate by one point. They put Pain Train and Los Pelicanos Hermanos A to the sword to take that competition.

In the main cup, Disco Balls and White Horse, both former winners, battled it out for the cup, with White Horse taking the title with some fine rugby.

The women's sevens, which was held on Sunday, was made up of Sussex Police, Crawley, East Grinstead and the Burgess Hill Black Widows.

Bognor in sevens action

Despite the constant rain there was some fanatic rugby on show. East Grinstead came out winners after some pacey play throughout.

In the walking rugby tournament, sides from Seaford, Wimbledon, Chobham, Esher, Old Guildfordians, as well as the Burgess Hill Black Adders, showed their skills.

Esher and the Black Adders battled it out in the final. With the scoreline tied after two tries apiece, both teams decided to share the spoils.

Club sponsor Ridgeview Wine provided player of the tournament prizes for each competition as voted by the referees.

The teams from Burgess Hill’s Black Adders and Esher

As a fully inclusive rugby club, Burgess Hill RFC, the Sussex All Blacks, provide rugby for all, from two-years-old until you can't lace up your boots.

The club boasts a full minis and junior section, girls, women's, walking rugby and men's sections.

If you would like to give rugby a go, please contact director of rugby Ross Hallifax on [email protected]