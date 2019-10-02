Sussex All Blacks enjoy win over Hove

Last Saturday Burgess Hill RFC the Sussex All Blacks hosted Hove 2s in the league.

The All Blacks kicked off up the slope and were soon making in roads using their forward carriers and backline.

After 25 minutes of one way traffic the dam finally burst when following a kick down field the ball was caught by full back Olly Lewis who ran into the line and passed to outside centre Marcus Chisholm who drew the defence and passed to winger Joe Priddle. Priddle sprinted up the wing handing off the full back to dot down in the corner. Fly half Richard Fleming added the extras from wideout.

The forwards were now in rampaging form with props Lee Collingbourne and Stuart Cooper both going close.

Ben Dewey playing flanker was next on the score sheet as following a lineout drive and a number or pick and drives he picked up and stretched a paw out for the score. Fleming narrowly missed the extras 12-0.

With less than 7 minutes left of the half captain Dave Wattam picked at a 5 metre scrum and passed to centre Dave Daly who crossed for the try. Fleming added the extras, 19-0.

The last 5 minutes of half belonged to Hove. It was a miracle they didn't score as they showed power pace and game management. Luckily for the all blacks the tackling was first class. A turnover on their own line ended the half.

The All Blacks came out in the second half and again dominated play. Some fine Interplay between backs and forwards saw hooker Andy Mackay take the ball on before releasing Collingbourne down the wing. The Hove full back bravely attempted a tackle but was ultimately run over for the unconverted score, 24-0.

Replacement wing Matheus Gava was next on the score sheet where a fine backs move saw him score in the corner. Again Fleming brushed the post from far out wide, 29-0.

Wattam added the final try following a break in midfield by Daly a ruck was set up where Mackay picked up and popped to Wattam who crashed over the Hove 10 to score. Fleming added the extras, 36-0.

Like the first half Hove showed tremendous tenacity in the last 5 minutes to get a consolation converted try to end the game, 36-7.

The All Blacks were very happy with their team performance and ultimately the bonus point win.

The Ridgeview Wine Estate Man of the match could have gone to a host of players however in the end it went to flanker Ben Dewey for his work ethic and tireless contribution throughout.

Next week the Sussex All Blacks host league title favourites Crawley at home KO 3pm.