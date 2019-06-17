Sussex cricket chiefs pleased to snap up former Warwickshire star

Sussex have signed former Warwickshire all-rounder Aaron Thomason.

The 21-year-old right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-handed batsmen played 45 limited-overs matches for the Bears before leaving the county last week.

In 17 List A matches, the Warwickshire Academy graduate scored 176 runs at an average of 25.14 and took 14 wickets at an average of 32.85.

In his 28 T20 appearances since signing his first professional contract in 2015, the former England Under-19 player scored 236 runs at a strike-rate of 129.67 and took 24 wickets at an average of 27.91.

He was part of the Birmingham Bears side that made it to final of the 2017 Vitality Blast.

Thomason said of his Sussex move: “This is a great opportunity for me and I’m really looking forward to being part of something special at Sussex.

“The club has some great players who I am sure I will learn lots from. I’m relishing a new experience in the game and hopefully becoming a crucial part of the side over the next few years.

“This is a lovely part of the country to live in and I’m looking forward to getting to know all the boys and getting stuck in.”

Sussex head coach, Jason Gillespie added: “We identified that we want to strengthen our seam-bowling depth, and as a talented fast-medium bowling all-rounder, Aaron fits the bill perfectly.

“He’s come through the youth system at Warwickshire and from what we’ve seen we think we can help him continue his development as a cricketer and that he’ll fulfil an important role at Sussex.

“We’re delighted to give Aaron that opportunity and we’re looking forward to him doing well at the club.”

Thomason will wear squad number 24.