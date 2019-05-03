Sussex Cricket League season preview - Ansty and Keymer and Hassocks

The cricket season is almost upon us. On May 4, each of our local sides will be embarking on what hopefully will be a successful league season - the first of the newly formed Sussex Cricket League - the world’s largest.

Here we look at Ansty and Keymer and Hassocks

Team: Ansty CC

Division: Division 3 West

Captain: Leo Anderson

Overseas: Jake Wilson

Players to watch: Jake Wilson and Jack Palser. Both opening bowlers were out injured last season and will offer a lot this season with ball and hopefully bat.

Ambitions for the season: Promotion

Who are the team and player to watch in your division: Alot of teams we haven’t played before or haven’t played in a while so it’s an unknown league for us.

What do you think of the new league structure: As going down to this league it’s made it a lot harder to get back up with only one team that goes up. Playing 45 overs win or lose, personally I’m not a fan, it’s not Saturday cricket.

Team: Keymer and Hassocks CC

Division: Sussex Cricket League Division 4 East

Captain: Joe Isted

Overseas: Jesse Moffat - New South Wales, Australia

Player to watch: Jamie Purtell - after a few successful seasons Jamie is turning into a real match-winner for us. He has the ability to change a game in the blink of an eye with both bat and ball and I honestly believe he has another gear he can go to that he hasn’t reached yet.

Ambitions for the season: After a really successful season in 2018, winning division five and attaining promotion we’re looking to solidify our position in division four this season.

What do you think of the new league structure: The new league structure can only be good for cricket in Sussex. I expect it to have some teething issues, as it probably did last year for many clubs, but it should allow clubs and teams to find a natural competitive level and improve the standard of cricket in the county.