Three Bridges v Cuckfield video highlights now online

Watch this video of Three Bridges' seven-wicket victory against Cuckfield on Saturday
New Zealand overseas player David Winn hit 72 not out as Bridges made 105-3 in a rain affected match.
Bridges dismissed Cuckfield for 126 with Matt Blandford (2-180, Adam Jones (2-24) and Archit Patel (2-8) combining to take most of the wickets.
Bridges then made a reduced target of 105-3 to win by seven wickets.
